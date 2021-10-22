Crime Stoppers ups reward for ABQ homicide cases

Oct. 21—The cash reward for tips in Albuquerque slayings has more than doubled as the city grapples with a record-breaking year of homicides — many of them unsolved.

Currently, according to Journal records, there have been charged filed or an arrest made in 28 of 90 homicides.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said Crime Stoppers has increased the reward from $1,000 to $2,500.

"The reward amount has been increased for all homicides in hopes to generate tips or leads for law enforcement to help solve homicide cases," she said.

Atkins said Crime Stoppers will only pay cash rewards for tips given directly to the organization. Tips given to a separate source, like law enforcement, will not be eligible for a reward.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or visit their website at crimestoppersnm.com.