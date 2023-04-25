Crime Stoppers | Woman sought in theft of wallet, misuse of credit card

Apr. 25—CHAMPAIGN — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County is looking for a woman who stole a wallet in Champaign and used a credit card for thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent purchases.

About 11:30 a.m. March 30, a woman stole a wallet from a purse while its owner shopped at Home Goods, 718 Town Center Blvd., C.

Within minutes, the thief used the victim's credit cards to buy more than $18,000 worth of gift cards from Sam's Club.

Later the same day and the following day, the victim's credit cards were used in Terre Haute, Ind.

Police need help identifying the woman captured on video.

She appears to be White, middle-aged, with long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a tan ballcap, tan jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.