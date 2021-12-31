The Year in Crime: String of local car thefts galvanized the public

Dec. 31—There were some shocking crimes in north-central Connecticut in 2021, and a few of them spurred people to action.

When Jessica Edwards, a 30-year-old mother, disappeared from her South Windsor home in May, family members, friends, and strangers joined in searches for her that sadly proved futile. Police ultimately found her body in the woods off Burnside Avenue in East Hartford and charged her husband, Tahj Hutchinson, 23, in her death.

But the crimes that clearly brought the most passionate public response were ones that, at first glance, would seem more mundane — groups of young people driving around, often in stolen vehicles; stealing items from other vehicles; and, when possible, driving away in those vehicles.

In Glastonbury alone, there were two public meetings on the theft issue that organizers wisely scheduled for the big meeting room at the Riverfront Community Center to accommodate the crowds that turned out, including people from Glastonbury and other towns.

The point emphasized repeatedly by speakers at those meetings was that the thefts weren't mere property crimes. They included the potential for violence that became real multiple times in different ways.

Exhibit A for many speakers was the death in late June of runner Henryk Gudelski, 53, after he was hit by a stolen vehicle in New Britain.

Police arrested a teenager who had been arrested 13 times in the previous 3 1/2 years, charging him with assault, reckless driving, and larceny, according to a report at the time by WTNH-TV8 in New Haven. The teen's previous arrests involved crimes that included assault with a knife, robbery, motor vehicle theft, and reckless driving, according to the station.

New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute told Channel 8 at the time, "This is just an example of how the juvenile justice system is not working for us."

That was another message repeated over and over by speakers at the meetings on the issue. Many called for action to lock up juveniles who commit crimes.

In addition to Gudelski's death, there were numerous incidents that held the potential for serious harm but fell short of causing deaths.

There were the two shots fired at a Glastonbury woman who came to her door after hearing noises in her driveway around 3 a.m. on July 2. The shots missed the woman but damaged her house and surely left psychological trauma in their wake.

There is the owner of a home on Williams Way in Tolland who had a gun pointed at his head on Feb. 20 when he tackled a man identified by police as Jashawn Atkinson, now 19. Police say Atkinson and Omar Cancel, now 18, had gone into the homeowner's open garage during the day in an attempt to steal two motorcycles.

Malik Price, now 19, of Hartford is accused of being the man who got out of a stolen sport utility vehicle and pointed the gun at the homeowner, enabling Atkinson and Cancel, also Hartford residents, to get back into the vehicle.

At one public meeting, Sen. Steve Cassano, D-Manchester, described the wave of car thefts and thefts from cars as a form of organized crime. It is clearly true that getting several young people together in a stolen car to drive around and commit crimes involves some organizing.

But some behavior of the suspects can only be described as crazy.

In the Tolland case, Price is accused of ramming the stolen SUV into a state police cruiser. Similarly, a video taken by a state police dashboard camera shows the driver of a stolen BMW — Darrell Duncan, now 21, of Hartford, according to police — ramming it into the rear of another vehicle on a Route 17 entrance ramp in Glastonbury on June 13.

In both cases, the result was to disable the getaway vehicles, leading to the arrests of all their occupants after attempts to flee on foot and, in the Glastonbury case, briefly commandeering a ride-sharing driver's car, which Duncan is also accused of crashing.

Oddly, the main action so far in response to the public outcry on juvenile crime has come from the state Judicial Department. This month, Rep. Craig Fishbein, R-Wallingford, and the House Republican caucus applauded the judicial officials for moving toward "faster, more efficient arraignments" for juveniles facing weapon or vehicle theft charges.

Starting Sept. 1, the Judicial Department assigned a juvenile probation officer to give police information on the criminal records of juveniles arrested outside normal business hours so judges would have that information when deciding whether to release or detain the juvenile. Previously, judges often had to make those decisions without full information on the juvenile's record.

A crime trend that may involve less of a threat of violence — but that vehicle owners undoubtedly find maddening — is the theft of catalytic converters, which are melted down to recover platinum. Replacement can cost $1,000 to $2,500.

Other crimes that caught the area's attention in 2021 included:

—A Windsor Locks man shot three people, killing two of them, before shooting himself in a murder-suicide in May, authorities said. According to the medical examiner, David Wisdom, 65, died of a gunshot wound to the head with his death ruled a suicide. Delores Tracey Wisdom, 44, died of gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and torso, while Lauren "Lela" Leslie, 18, died of gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and extremities, with both their deaths ruled homicides.

Leslie's family said her girlfriend lived in the home at 24 Lownds Drive where the shooting took place, and the girlfriend's stepfather was uncomfortable with their relationship. A fourth person, identified by police as the dead woman's daughter, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and a fifth person, David Wisdom's son, was unharmed, police said.

—After a lengthy investigation, Manchester police in November arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the June 18 death of a 13-year-old girl, charging him with murder and sexual assault. Because he's under age 15, the teen will be tried as a juvenile. The maximum sentence is 2 1/2 years of probation supervision, under the law.

The body of the girl, Zaniya Wright, was found in a common area in the basement at 40 Olcott St., an apartment building. Wright, 13, a student at Illing Middle School, had been reported missing around 8:30 p.m. the night before she was found.

—Zeshan Chaudhry, 30, a Vernon resident and owner of the Motel 6 at 51 Hartford Tpke., was shot and killed in an argument over a $10 pool pass in June. Police charged Alvin Waugh, 31, with murder and other crimes. Waugh's girlfriend told police he had made the gun about a month earlier.

—An off-duty South Windsor police officer was struck and killed while riding his motorcycle in Tolland in July. Spencer Kraus, 24, of Ellington, the driver charged in the death of Officer Benjamin C. Lovett, 25, told police he knew he had hit something, but didn't look to see what it was, according to a state police affidavit.

Kraus told police he was coming from an alcohol-filled night at the Electric Blue Café in Tolland, and had appeared in court less than 24 hours before to face charges for attempting to flee a different accident, the affidavit says.

—A 20-year-old Suffield woman who was a student at the University of Connecticut, Meghan Voisine, was killed on the night of Oct. 23 as she and her friends were crossing a street in Suffield, police said. About two weeks later, Frederick Seymour, 58, of 14 Poplar St. in Windsor Locks, went into the Suffield police station and confessed. Police said they had developed substantial evidence pointing to him as a suspect.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.