As crime surges across the US, liberal cities are seeing the 'consequences' of Defund the Police: Bratton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nikolas Lanum
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Los Angeles and New York City police chief Bill Bratton said Thursday that major U.S. cities, which originally embraced the Defund the Police movement, are beginning to acknowledge the "unintended negative consequences" of their reforms as crime rates surge across the country.

"They’re recognizing that in a democracy, the essential element for public safety is the police," Bratton said during a Thursday appearance on "America’s Newsroom."

Bratton said that while the political "pendulum" surrounding policing had swung so far to the left it was almost "coming off the scale," now it is returning to center.

DAN BONGINO: SERIOUS QUESTION, WHY DO LIBERALS LIVE IN AN ALTERNATE UNIVERSE WHEN IT COMES TO CRIME?

"Do the police need to reform? They certainly do, but you can’t spend most of your time trying to criminalize the activities of the police and decriminalize the activities of the real criminals."

Bratton said that the "crime virus" plaguing the United States has been "hidden in plain view," and was drowned out by coronavirus media coverage, which permeated the news throughout 2020.

A recent Fox News Poll showed that 73% of Americans believe there is more crime in 2021 versus 2020, which Bratton was reacting to.

"Nobody was particularly paying much attention to the surging crime in our country's major cities and indeed now even expanding into our suburban and rural areas."

While referencing the recent shooting in San Jose, California, Bratton said crime in the U.S. has come "roaring back" into view of the media, and that the prevalence of violence across the country would likely "get worse before it gets better."

"If it bleeds it leads," Bratton said.

On crime in New York City, one of the major cities experiencing a rise in violence, Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently addressed the problem during one of his live-streamed press conferences.

"New Yorkers don’t feel safe. You know why they don’t feel safe? Because the crime rate is up. It’s not that they are being neurotic or overly sensitive—they’re right. They are right," Cuomo said on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bratton said that Cuomo’s statement was "right on the money," and asserted that not only is the city facing a crime surge, but also a rise in the "fear" and "perception" of crime.

Between May 10 and May 16, 13 felony assaults occurred on NYC subways. The following week that number nearly doubled to 24 assaults.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • Review: For his return to the movies he chose 'State Funeral,' one that has everything

    Filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa's 2019 documentary "State Funeral" about the death of Josef Stalin, uses previously unseen archival footage.

  • 'They're still here': Minor-league teams who faced extinction are back but not the same

    Major League Baseball contracted the minors since games were last played in 2019. Now, as they return, teams and players look quite different.

  • Will rule of law succeed where Congress failed and hold Trump accountable?

    If the grand jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime ‘I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.’ Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Standing in court, the former president pleaded not guilty to -harges of financial crimes that he insists are part of a politically motivated witch hunt. Jacob Zuma, once the populist leader of South Africa, cut a humbled figure on Wednesday – and offered a potential glimpse of America’s future. A similar fate for Donald Trump became significantly more likely with reports that New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict him on criminal charges. The jurists will examine evidence gathered during the Manhattan district attorney’s two-year investigation into the former US president’s business dealings and alleged hush money payments to women on his behalf. There is a long way to go, but it is a sign that the long arm of the law may reach parts where Congress, in particular the Republican party, consistently failed by holding Trump accountable for his actions. Prosecutors have a decent chance of maintaining the perception of independence because the decision whether to bring charges rests with a jury of citizens studying evidence in secret rather than with Democrat Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, will be sure to stay as far away from the case as possible to avoid any hint of political interference. If the jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime. This would surely produce the trial of the century, a fittingly Trumpian spectacle dominating every screen. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, told the MSNBC network: “I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.” A criminal conviction and jail sentence would be seen by America’s admirers as evidence of the rule of law – and by its detractors as the vindictive pursuit of a former leader reminiscent of a failing state. Trump is bound to play on such fears when he soon resumes campaign rallies. He said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” He added pointedly: “Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.” The fact that the message is tired and predictable makes it no less potent among his core supporters. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump over his quid pro quo with the Ukraine, became regular foils for Trump on the campaign trail. When the rallies resume, expect to hear these golden oldies combined with some new material: how the 6 January insurrection was actually a fun day out with supporters kissing police, only to be hijacked by antifa; and how the Manhattan district attorney’s case is a Democratic conspiracy designed to thwart any Trump re-election plans. Prosecutors cannot allow such nonsense to blow them off course; Trump will always find some grievance to weaponise. With the help of rightwing media and an acquiescent Republican party, it might secure him millions of votes but not enough to win the national popular vote and, current polls suggest, not the electoral college. A Trump 2024 election campaign depends on numerous variables: his age (he turns 75 next month), the lure of the golf course, how Republicans fare in the 2022 midterm elections, whether Republicans produce a viable alternative and how Biden’s economy performs. But the grand jury could scuttle it before it begins. In America, anything is possible. Four or five years from now, Trump might be back in the White House – or he might be in prison. Only the brave or foolhardy would bet which.

  • 'The only Bush who got it right,' as far as Trump is concerned

    "Everyone always thought George P. would carry the family banner into the next generation, but I’m not sure anyone anticipated it happening like this,” said one top Republican.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • How Tulsa is unburying – and confronting – a history of racism

    For nearly a century, Tulsa, Oklahoma, stayed silent about a deadly massacre in a thriving Black neighborhood. How is the city wrestling with that history today? Part 1 of our podcast “Tulsa Rising.”

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Reward hits $200,000 for road rage gunman who shot boy, 6, dead because his mom flipped him off

    Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam videos

  • HSBC exits loss-making U.S. retail banking as part of Asia pivot

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -HSBC announced it is withdrawing from U.S. mass market retail banking by selling some parts of the money-losing business and winding down others, a long-awaited move as the lender steps up a shift in focus to Asia, its biggest market. The bank said in a statement late on Wednesday it would exit retail banking for most individual and small business customers but retain a small physical presence in the United States to serve its international affluent and very wealthy clients. "They are good businesses, but we lacked the scale to compete," Noel Quinn, HSBC group CEO, said in the statement.

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Ruppersberger seeks audit of Baltimore-area post offices amid mail delays

    U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger on Wednesday asked the inspector general of the U.S. Postal Service to audit several Baltimore-area post offices amid significant mail delays. Consumers said they have gone weeks without receiving mail, including paychecks and prescriptions.

  • How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes’ plans for a playoff goalie rotation

    All season long Carolina rotated its goaltenders, giving time Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. But in the playoffs, it’s been all ‘Ned,’ all the time.

  • Putin likely gave Belarus the go-ahead to divert the Ryanair plane, officials and experts say

    Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko is heavily reliant on Putin's support from an economic, military, and political standpoint.

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues employer for firing her over bird watcher race row

    The lawsuit argues Amy Cooper was not motivated by racism

  • People with no smartphone may have to bring photo ID to venues under Covid passport plan

    People who do not have smartphones may be forced to bring their passports to the theatre or sports matches to prove their identity after June 21 under plans that have been called "discriminatory" by MPs. Michael Gove, overseeing a review into the use of Covid passports in the UK, said that without a "digital solution" such as a smartphone, theatres and other venues could check photo ID on the door as the "price" for people being able to attend. The suggestion of ID checks for nights out raised concerns among MPs on the public administration and constitutional affairs committee, who said the plans could effectively ban those who cannot afford a smartphone or do not have photo ID such as a passport or driving licence. Figures from the charity Age UK suggest 70 per cent of over-75s and 50 per cent of those aged 65 to 74 do not have smartphones, indicating that the plans for vaccine passports could disproportionately favour the young. Under proposals being considered by officials, people without smartphones could be sent a unique letter to their home that allows them to go to venues requiring customers to be vaccinated. They would then have to present their passport or driving licence to show the letter had been sent to them.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Hundreds of Amazon workers call on Bezos to sever contracts with IDF and support Palestinian rights

    Amazon staff call for Jeff Bezos to severe ties with Israeli military among other requests

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Biden trade czar 'optimistic' U.S.-EU aircraft subsidy spat to end soon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she is optimistic that the United States and Europe can settle a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies, leaving them free to focus on larger issues, including China's nascent aircraft industry. Tai, who is working to reset trade ties with allies across the world after former President Donald Trump's tariff wars, declined to give any details about her talks with the European Union and Britain on the dispute, but struck an upbeat tone. The European Union's trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis last week said Brussels and Washington were working to resolve the dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers by July 10.