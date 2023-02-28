Crime survivors call for trauma center, more resources at rally in Phoenix

More than 100 crime survivors, families and supporters gathered at the Arizona state Capitol on Monday morning to urge state lawmakers to advocate for legislative reforms to address the root causes of crime and prioritize trauma recovery services.

The event was the second Survivors Speak Arizona rally organized by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, an organization that presses for crime victim resources nationwide through public safety policy advocacy.

Survivors who spoke out during the rally stated Arizona's criminal justice system has failed to prioritize the people who experience crimes' needs and create pathways to "stop the cycle of violence." Speakers demanded the funding of a Trauma Recovery Center to remove existing barriers to accessing mental health services, victims' compensation, financial assistance and legal advice resources.

Celina Meadows, a domestic violence survivor and the state manager for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, told The Arizona Republic she and her three children experienced systemic barriers in trying to escape the abuse situation and receive support, like long waitlists and a lack of financial assistance.

Meadows said it took her at least four months to get a spot in a domestic violence shelter. She didn't receive financial support, struggled to maintain a protection order and faced extended waiting times to access trauma therapy for each of her children, she said.

"Finding somewhere safe for me and my children when we most needed it was one of the larger barriers," Meadows said. "Currently, we do not have a system that supports getting out, but it also does not support staying out of domestic violence."

Meadows said the criminal justice system in Arizona could do a better job of listening to people who have had experiences like hers and allowing people who experience crimes to be involved in shaping public policy.

"My story just shows the overwhelming need of all these services. Many of these are not even specific to domestic violence cases," Meadows said.

Meadows said a trauma center would allow people to access all the resources they need as they navigate the system out of a traumatic event, including therapy and individual care plans customized to their recovery process, she said.

Thirty-five trauma centers were successfully implemented through CSSJ chapters across the nation in states like California, Illinois and Ohio, Meadows said.

People at the rally also demanded the passing of state legislation that would allow people with low-level criminal records to obtain job and housing resources, such as access to occupational licenses and probation credit opportunities.

Charlotte Webber, a sex trafficking and domestic violence survivor who spoke at the event, said these resources would help tackle some of the root causes of violence and make communities safer.

"As a victim of crime, I've seen firsthand that we can be doing more to end cycles of trauma and crime and to ensure that people have the tools to succeed after they have served their time," she said. "It does not make us any safer to set up barriers to employment and financial stability."

Since last year's Survivors Speak Arizona rally, the House passed bills 2604 and 2594. The first law strengthens orders of protection for crime survivors while the latter defines the services and funding required for providers to qualify as a trauma recovery center, laying the groundwork for the recovery center the organization pushes for.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice spokesperson Julien Matinez said House Bill 2055, related to probation credit opportunities for people who are convicted of an offense, was passed by unanimous vote only two hours after Monday's event.

Aswad Thomas, director for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice and a gun violence survivor, said during the rally's press conference the criminal justice system often focuses too much on incarceration, and not enough on prevention or recovery support.

"We say 'when survivors speak, change happens' because we need change," he said. "We need things that help us heal and stop the cycle of violence."

Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, also attended the rally.

Kerr said she supports the demands of the organization, and she encouraged activists to continue pushing for safety and resources for people who experience crime.

"We agree that we need more local workers to support our local businesses and bolster our economy. We also agree that people with non-violent records should have the opportunity to give back to their communities, so that they can be productive citizens," Kerr said. "There are common sense ways to stop the revolving door in our prisons while lifting up those who are ready to give back."

Martinez said the organization will continue pushing for the passing of HB2049, related to removing barriers for occupational licenses, and HB2612, related to the creation of Arizona's first Trauma Recovery Center.

"Next year, and the year after that, we'll be again at the State Capitol to demand change," Martinez said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Crime survivors rally at Arizona Capitol for trauma center