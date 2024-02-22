How crime tourists accused of burglarizing metro Phoenix homes used technology to disable alarms

Phoenix police said three people arrested on suspicion of committing burglaries in high-end neighborhoods had equipment to disable alarms and camera systems.

The suspects traveled under the cover of dinner-time darkness to scale residents' walls and enter through vulnerable windows and doors, according to court documents.

Phoenix police in collaboration with other Valley law enforcement caught the three most recent arrests on late Friday evening, the prime time for the burglaries to occur, according to the court documents.

The court documents detailed that the average crime tourist in the Valley operates most commonly between Friday and Sunday between 5-9 p.m. and ransacks a home for money, jewelry, designer purses and entire safes.

Phoenix police detailed in court documents that surveillance on a neighborhood near Camelback Mountain off 44th Street and Camelback Road, led them to catch three suspects fleeing from the scene of a burglarized home. An additional fourth suspect fled the scene and was not caught by police, according to Phoenix police Sergeant Phil Krynsky.

Police observed the suspects enter the property by jumping over the wall.

Police said the burglars used advanced Wi-Fi and cellular signal jammers at an attempt to disable home security cameras and alarm systems. The court documents detailed that Phoenix police became aware in January of California burglaries where suspects utilized the same jamming technology.

The suspects wearing dark colored clothes with hoods on headed for a getaway vehicle driven by a female suspect. The court documents detailed a car crash when the getaway vehicle collided head-on with an unmarked police vehicle blocking the escape.

Police set up a containment around the area and were able to arrest three suspects, one of which had a window punch tool on their possession.

Surveillance camera footage showed a suspect throwing a signal jammer behind a wall, according to the court documents.

Police also found backpacks containing screwdrivers and grinders believed to been dropped by the suspects.

Suspects in burglary case were in US on expired visas

Court documents revealed the suspects all were of Chilean descent, residing in the United States on expired travel visas and had fraudulent Spanish IDs, all part of what law enforcement describes as transnational organized crime.

The court documents also detailed that the suspects had a criminal history in the U.S. to for burglary, forgery and providing false information, with one of the male suspects wanted for an outstanding Nevada warrant.

Police in the court documents said the suspects were considered an extreme flight risk since they were in the country under false information and had previously used these methods to elude law enforcement.

The suspects were charged with various crimes including burglary and resisting arrest, each held on a $200,000 cash only bond.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Crime tourists used technology to burglarize Phoenix homes