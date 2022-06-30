Crime Trends: Fireworks in Cheektowaga, burglary and property theft in Niagara Falls
We're tracking crime trends in Cheektowaga and Niagara Falls. A reminder to be mindful of fireworks this time of year.
Snively said that he was both heartbroken by what was happening and encouraged that she felt safe with him.
Video shows family members rush to pick up a small child as the bison charges toward them.
And it didn’t cost taxpayers a red cent…
Perched on top of the world’s largest natural gas fields, the tiny Gulf emirate of Qatar is living, swaggering proof that money can’t quite buy everything in life. With approximately £370bn in its sovereign wealth fund, it’s the richest nation in the world per capita. And over the years, it has splashed its cash everywhere – packing its streets with Ferraris and bling hotels, and buying up prime global landmarks – in London alone, both Harrods and the Shard.
The material matched DNA of the parents of Alex Gordon, an employee missing since May 5 from Industrial Recovery and Recycling.
Jailene HoltonWhat began with an argument about a game of pool ended with a young woman being fatally shot in the head in the rear of a Philadelphia bar on Tuesday night. Jailene Holton, 21, had reluctantly gone out with friends for a reunion, according to a Fox 29 news report. She was the designated driver for the group, who began their evening at a local Topgolf before heading to Philly Bar & Restaurant, where a sign over the door reads: “LIFE, LIBERTY, BEER.” The Northeast neighborhood bar ho
Ed Jones/AFP via GettyA 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while walking through the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday night, police said.The woman was pushing a stroller when she was attacked, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams’ office. A man approached her from behind, shot her once in the head, then ran from the scene, authorities told CBS New York.She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to multiple r
One of the victims filmed the incident and shared on Instagram that they were verbally attacked on Saturday as they were walking in Glasgow Green, a park in the east end of Glasgow. The footage shows a group of teenagers hurling racist slurs toward the victims, some of whom were wearing abayas, which are full-length garments often worn by Muslim women. “Racially attacked by horrible girls in Glasgow green yesterday, they started shouting when my friends and I were waking [sic] past,” the Instagram user wrote.
A Colorado man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping and raping multiple homeless women. Joseph Gabriel Van Eck, 33, was sentenced to between 162 years and life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting the victims in Denver in 2020, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office for both Gilpon and Jefferson Counties. The investigation into the attacks began on April 19 of 2020 when “a young woman reported to Jefferson County Sherif
A disturbing incident occurred on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Orlando late last week.
Eric Holder, who has admitted to killing Nipsey Hussle, was jumped in a holding cell, his attorney said.
A Subway employee remains in critical condition after she was shot at a southwest Atlanta Subway.
Seven months after 44-year-old Carolina Beach boater Joseph Johnson was reported missing, his boat was found on an island in the Mid-Atlantic.
A pretty substantial drug bust in Westmoreland County netted 160 grams of raw fentanyl and the arrest of a suspected dealer.
Rescuers said the incident is an example of how “ignorance can kill people.”
Reenactments of Old West gunfights, like this one at a tourist attraction in Texas in 2014, are part of the mythology underpinning the United States' gun culture. Carol M. Highsmith via Library of CongressIn the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings, 70% of Republicans said it is more important to protect gun rights than to control gun violence, while 92% of Democrats and 54% of independents expressed the opposite view. Just weeks after those mass shootings, Republicans and gun rights ad
Russia says it only bombed a military facility near the shopping center in Kremenchuk, but videos show a missile striking, and civilians running for their lives.
A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham — identified as “Mrs. Roy Bryant” on the document — was discovered last week by searchers inside a file folder that had been placed in a box, Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “They narrowed it down between the ‘50s and ’60s and got lucky," said Stockstill, who certified the warrant as genuine.
Witnesses in Maxwell's trial testified that Sarah Kellen played a major role in Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme — but Kellen says she's a victim.
One employee said his co-workers are scared to return and now are looking for other jobs.