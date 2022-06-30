Crime Trends: Fireworks in Cheektowaga, burglary and property theft in Niagara Falls

Associated Press

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham — identified as “Mrs. Roy Bryant” on the document — was discovered last week by searchers inside a file folder that had been placed in a box, Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “They narrowed it down between the ‘50s and ’60s and got lucky," said Stockstill, who certified the warrant as genuine.