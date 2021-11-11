Crime Trends in your neighborhood
The I-Team is going through weekly police reports to get an idea of what's happening when you're not looking. This morning, we take you to the Seneca Niagara Casino, Cheektowaga and West Seneca.
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.
The Duchess of Sussex told reporters that she is "always proud" of her husband
Vermont has seen COVID-19 cases surge to their highest levels in the pandemic. Here's what health officials think is happening.
"Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.
The prosecutor's questions targeted Rittenhouse's decision to remain silent after the deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
A former Glynn County police officer who was first to respond to the scene after Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down in the Satilla Shores neighborhood […]
Tom Hanks named the three movies he's made that he likes best while appearing on "The Bill Simmon Podcast."
7-Time NASCAR Cup champion and current IndyCar driver speaks his mind in upcoming TV interview.
Underwood's husband, former pro hockey star Mike Fisher, supported Aaron Rodgers' decision not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Stefani Reynolds/GettyA Republican senator faces serious allegations that he illegally loaned his campaign millions of dollars from his company. But the senator in question—Republican Mike Braun of Indiana—says he can’t fully answer the government’s questions because one of his key staffers “vanished.”The Daily Beast found him within minutes.On Wednesday morning, the Federal Election Commission released its audit of Braun’s campaign committee, alleging a litany of serious financial reporting err
Actress Rebel Wilson, 41, just showed off her sculpted legs in a neon orange swimsuit in a new Instagram video. The Mayr method helped her lose over 60 pounds.
Marvin Bagley's agent slammed the Kings when the big man wasn't in the rotation.
The homeowner is wondering if they should retaliate.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyComedians Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould were premiering their new documentary comedy special Joy Ride at the Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas, earlier this fall where “Jerry Seinfeld is a god,” and as the section of the film about Goldthwait’s decades-long feud with that iconic comedian approached, he started to get a little nervous.“I was relieved when they burst into applause after I said, ‘Jerry Seinfeld finally has an opinion and it’s a
Meghan Markle wore a stunning red gown at the Salute to Freedom gala in NYC with Prince Harry.
A Massachusetts woman who almost lost her leg after developing a dangerous condition following a spin class is warning others to be aware of the symptoms of
In May 2019, Trump walked out of infrastructure talks with Democratic leaders within three minutes, citing House investigations.
ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.
The actress will be presented with the Fashion Icon award at the annual fashion fête, making her the youngest recipient ever
Heavy, potentially flooding rain is forecast across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and into Friday.