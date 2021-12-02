CRIME TRENDS: make sure you're locking your doors!

Car popping is up in Cheektowaga and West Seneca. Some people had gift cards stolen from their cars. In Niagara Falls, a warning about who you're doing business with after someone was scammed out of $450.

