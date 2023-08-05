Crime tsar picked as Tory candidate to replace Dorries 'failed to bring car thieves to justice'

Festus Akinbusoye is Britain's first black police and crime commissioner - Times Newspapers Ltd/Richard Pohle

The Conservative candidate to replace Nadine Dorries in Mid-Bedfordshire has been accused of failing to bring car thieves to justice in the county.

Festus Akinbusoye, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, is facing attacks by political opponents on his record in the role.

Mr Akinbusoye was named as the prospective Tory candidate last month after Ms Dorries announced she was standing down from Parliament.

However, it is not clear when the by-election will take place because Ms Dorries has not yet formally resigned, insisting she needs answers first on why she was denied a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours.

The delay has not stopped the Tories’ opponents beginning a de facto campaign in the seat.

With Mr Akinbusoye serving as a Police and Crime Commissioner since May 2021, the Liberal Democrats have homed in on his record in the job over the past two years.

According to Home Office statistics published this month, more than 40,000 crimes have gone unsolved in the county since Mr Akinbusoye took over, or over 50 a day.

The figures show that Bedfordshire was the worst force outside of London for car theft charges, with 1.8 per cent of cases in the last financial year resulting in a suspect being charged or summonsed.

Nadine Dorries is 'awaiting answers on why she did not receive a peerage' - Leon Neal/Getty

A freedom of information (FOI) request submitted by the Lib Dems found that only 39 per cent of burglary reports in 2022 resulted in a police officer attending the scene, lagging behind an average of about 60 per cent among the 19 forces that gave full responses to the request.

Of the 37 forces which responded to the Lib Dems’ FOI request on police attendance to reports of anti-social behaviour, and of the 23 forces who responded to their FOI about attendance to vehicle theft, Bedfordshire was the third worst performing force.

A Lib Dem source said: “The Festus Files are a damning indictment of the Conservative Party’s record in Bedfordshire. Victims are being left to suffer with no justice while criminals are given free reign to target local communities.

Story continues

‘Undermining police efforts’

“With thousands of unattended and unsolved crimes, Festus cannot fool voters when it comes to his ability to deliver on their behalf. There’s no doubt that this appalling record on crime will be his Achilles Heel in this campaign.”

However, Mr Akinbusoye pushed back, accusing the Lib Dems of using “old and misleading information for political purposes to try and discredit my record” while “undermining the outstanding efforts of Bedfordshire Police officers and staff to tackle crime and keep people safe”.

“Given the Lib Dems’ election manifesto commitment to decriminalise drugs in Britain, it is clear they cannot be trusted to keep Mid Bedfordshire and our county safe,” he said.

“Lib Dems are weak on crime, and will only take a knee for criminals.

“My record stands up against crime in Bedfordshire. We have recruited the highest ever number of police officers in the force’s history, while investing record amounts in tackling the causes of crime in our county.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said the force had “consistently improved its performance over recent years” with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services awarding a good or outstanding in six of the nine areas they assessed.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.