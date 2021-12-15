Crime under scrutiny: New Canton Crime Center aims to help solve, prevent

Analyst Hannah Smith looks for crime trends and patterns to help Canton officers solve and even prevent offenses. Smith, a civilian employee and native of Massillon, joined the Canton Police Department's Crime Center in July.

CANTON – Canton police, aided by increased use of camera technology, are taking a more analytical approach to solving crimes in the city.

It's the focus of the new Crime Center.

The center, manned by two police officers and a civilian crime analyst, uses city-owned camera footage in real time and recorded video, license plate readers and a wealth of other information around the clock with the aim of cracking cases and preventing offenses.

Since she was hired in July, Massillon native Hannah Smith has been tasked with identifying crime trends and patterns. She became the city's crime analyst after graduating from Coastal Carolina University with a degree in intelligence and national security studies.

Massillon native Hannah Smith joined the Canton Police Department's Crime Center as an analyst in July. Working on multiple screens at one of three stations near the city's 911 dispatch center, Smith looks for crime trends and patterns.

Smith joins Officer James Dreussi and Officer Judi Solly, researching cases and reviewing daily reports as well as video and license plate reader information. Smith also maps incident reports, helping police to identify crime hot spots in the city, said Lt. Dennis Garren, police spokesman.

They operate on three shifts from inside police headquarters in the same area as the city's 911 dispatch operation.

Analyzing Canton crime via the Crime Center

The New York Police Department long ago pioneered a system "aimed to discern patterns in crime data, since widely adopted by large police departments around the country," according to an article in the MIT Technology Review.

"With the real time crime center, the idea was to go a step further: What if dispatchers could use the department’s vast trove of data to inform the police response to incidents as they occurred?"

Canton Police have long analyzed crime but, "Until the cameras, it was a lot more (just the) research and analysis," said Lt. John Gabbard, who oversees the Crime Center.

"We really have done crime/report analysis since 2012, but we've never been positioned this well with the combination of our cameras, not in this way. And the information available to us is so superior right now, so far as capitalizing on this with Hannah and the use of sharing information."

Hannah Smith shows the Canton Police Department's Crime Center. Located in an open area alongside the city's 911 operation, Smith and two police officers work to track crime trends and patterns.

Smith, Solly and Dreussi review footage in real-time and recorded video from around 115 cameras placed citywide.

"High-traffic areas, major roadways and intersections and high-crime areas," Gabbard said.

Some of those areas include Tuscarawas Street W, Harter Heights and areas south of Tuscarawas Street W, according to Chief Jack Angelo.

"Centennial Plaza and downtown are really covered. And we're going to expand out," Angelo said, adding that more cameras are expected, giving police an even bigger picture of the city.

"We're definitely making a bigger footprint, that's for sure," Gabbard said.

Sharing crime information in the Canton area

While the Crime Center focus is on Canton, the work Smith, Solly and Dreussi are doing has a greater geographical reach.

The information generated is used to create crime bulletins, which are disseminated not only to Canton officers, but to at least 260 officers countywide, Gabbard said.

"When we get that information, it's really valuable to coordinate with different agencies," he said, noting that a police bulletin to officers in other area departments may also help officers there solve their own cases.

For example, Gabbard said, "If we've arrested a guy stealing catalytic converters and he's driving a silver pickup truck," other departments may have similar reports.

Sharing such information results in a greater chance of stopping a suspect before more crimes are committed.

The cameras and license plate readers may yield information from the area where a homicide or shooting has occurred. By capturing video of vehicles in the area at the time, just before and just after the crime, police may be able to identify possible witnesses, drivers or passengers who may have seen something.

The Crime Center's use of camera footage and license plate readers also yields leads where eyewitnesses have not always been entirely reliable.

Angelo said a hit-skip crash may involve a silver car, but witnesses may report it as gray or beige or even green.

Angelo said a recent hit-skip crash in which the driver fled the scene clearly showed the pedestrian crossing the street legally with the light while the driver, who had a red light, never even slowed down.

License plate readers are especially helpful in a situation like that, benefiting investigators tracking criminals moving from one community to another.

Angleo said other police departments share the same concerns as his department.

"We do a lot of work with Jackson Township Police," he said. "Some of our concerns are the same concerns they have."

Angelo said gang members will show up at bars in Jackson Township, get into fights and return to Canton where shootings later occur. The Crime Center was able to put together a list of persons of interest in addressing gang-related crime.

While the Crime Center can track crime and those who commit it, tracking its own success is a little more difficult so far. That part of the department is too new for hard data.

Angelo said the exact number of cases he can directly credit to the Crime Center's assistance is not yet available as "a lot of the cases are still open cases. Still, we've had great success."

