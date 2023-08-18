A crime of unimaginable horror

L ucy Letby has entered the annals of British criminal history as a serial killer of particular evil. After more than 100 hours of deliberation, a jury found her guilty of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of a further six.

That she committed these unfathomable crimes while working as a nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital makes her actions even more chilling. Parents believed that she would help to protect their children’s lives, not end them.

Shockingly, it has been alleged that some of the babies were killed after senior managers at the hospital were warned in 2015 that the nurse could be behind a rise in deaths. Consultants on the ward say they voiced serious concerns, but this was not acted upon. It was only until the following year, in July 2016, that she was removed.

This must prompt an intensive examination of the NHS trust involved, and indeed of the health service’s bureaucracy as a whole. It is also a reminder that it is only with intense scrutiny that a full version of events can be understood.

The media, in particular, has a role to play here in informing the public. Yet, in a highly unusual move, it was decided that all the children who formed the charge in this case would be granted anonymity. This has blunted our ability to understand the true impact of the alleged failings.

Normally, murder victims are named in court, including children, because it is judged to be in the public interest that the details of horrifying crimes such as this should be made known and, tragically, there is no longer any question of privacy. It is an approach that upholds the principle of open justice, one of the most sacred of all British legal traditions.

As the former justice secretary, Robert Buckland, writes in this paper today, public knowledge of, and confidence in, the administration of justice is enhanced by accurate and comprehensive media coverage. Media organisations already face strict guidelines to ensure that court hearings are covered responsibly. Automatic reporting restrictions exist in law on such matters as publishing the identity of complainants in cases involving a sexual offence, modern day slavery or female genital mutilation allegations, as well as of child defendants and witnesses in youth courts.

Yet in the Letby case, the limitations went further. As well as restrictions on naming the children who were murdered, the parents were also granted anonymity under Section 46 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act, to ensure that publicity did not affect the quality of their evidence.

It is possible to feel both the greatest sympathy for the families who had their lives ruined by Letby, along with the witnesses who had to recall the circumstances surrounding her unspeakable acts, and be concerned that the decision has established a dangerous principle, and that public knowledge of events has been hindered in this particular case.

Courts have consistently ruled that it is perfectly legitimate, and indeed in the public interest, that witnesses and victims of crime should be named. In 2017, the Supreme Court held that media reporting should be permitted, after the end of a major sexual abuse conspiracy trial, of the identity of a man referred to in the proceedings, who was arrested but not charged with sex offences. Thus, media freedom outweighed his right to privacy.

Anything else is likely to result in only the partial coverage of important cases – with the potential result that misinformation is allowed to spread. Ultimately, access to, and dissemination of, accurate and vital information is the best way to shine light on the most disturbing elements of British society, as well as on failing systems.

