Crime Victim Services awarded funding for children's advocacy

Apr. 14—LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine allocated $20 million to entities across Ohio to combat violence. DeWine awarded 39 'community-based intervention programs' to help with their efforts.

Locally, Crime Victim Services received $147,900 for their work in children's advocacy.

"This program is the latest step in our holistic approach toward enhanced public safety in Ohio," said DeWine in a recent press release. "From giving our law enforcement officers new tools to fight crime to strengthening community-based initiatives that prevent future violence, we're striving to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to protect and support the public."