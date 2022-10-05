Crime Victim Services warns of scammers

Oct. 5—LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams.

According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.

In Allen and Putnam County, Elder Victim Services helps victims of scams weekly.

For more information contact Crime Victim Services at 877-867-7273.