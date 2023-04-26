Crime victims honored at Courage Awards

Apr. 25—Sutter County Victim Services honored three victims of crimes during its eighth annual Courage Awards on Tuesday. This event is held in concurrence with National Crime Victims' Rights Week which lasts from April 23 through April 29.

Each year, Sutter County Victim Services acknowledges people who have shown bravery and resilience in the midst of a crime and the judicial aftermath. Program Manager Missy Castillo said that crime victims, law enforcement officials and bystanders have been awarded in the past.

During Tuesday's ceremony, one adult victim and two minors were honored for surviving crimes against them and for persisting through subsequent trials.

"A victim can feel as if they are forgotten in our complex justice system," Castillo said. "Today, we recognize a few survivors who despite having gone through something so terrible, they stand before us as resilient individuals who refuse to be silenced."

Senior Victim Advocate Stephanie Cooper spoke on behalf of Charlotte Vestal, an elderly woman honored during the ceremony, to recount how she faced her attacker in court after being assaulted.

On Oct. 26, 2020, Vestal was brutally beaten and robbed by an individual she was trying to help while volunteering at her church. Her wedding ring, watch and car were stolen during the attack, and the defendant was on the run for six months before he was arrested on March 28, 2021. Cooper said.

"During that six month time period, Charlotte lived in fear that the defendant would return and cause harm to her or others. On that day, not only did the defendant physically assault Charlotte, he took her sense of security and her peace of mind," Cooper said.

Vestal continued volunteering and appeared for each court date while her attacker was on trial. During the defendant's sentencing, Vestal delivered a victim impact statement and expressed forgiveness for the defendant.

"She displayed an unrelenting strength and fearless courage in her active pursuit of patience and communication with Victim Services, the district attorney's office and law enforcement," Cooper said.

Vestal was presented with a plaque to recognize her courage during the trial process.

"I'm so proud to stand here today in control of my life and not let someone else control it. I'm so grateful for this program," Vestal said.

Senior Victim Advocate Juan Escobar also spoke on behalf of two minors who survived a crime perpetrated by their grandfather. Escobar said that the children moved out of state after their case was closed and he accepted the awards on their behalf.

"Courage can be displayed at any age in any form," Escobar said. "These individuals were faced with a very difficult challenge where most children, if not most adults, would have fallen to the complexity of the situation."

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré closed the ceremony by thanking law enforcement officials and crime victims who have persevered through their cases.

"It takes incredible courage to take the stand and testify let alone to testify against someone who has hurt you or a loved one. ... Thank you to all of the victims and survivors out there who are willing to stand up and say 'no more,'" Dupré said.