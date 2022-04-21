Crime victims not overlooked

Apr. 20—In recognition of National Crime Victims' Rights Week next week, the Barton County Commission Wednesday morning adopted a proclamation marking the observance at the request of the County Attorney's Office.

The week of April 24 — 30 has been selected to "reaffirm the county's commitment to respect and enforce victims' rights and address their needs during Crime Victims' Rights Week and throughout the year," said Camila Komarek, victim's advocate with the BCAO. "National Crime Victims Rights week brings us closer to victims of all crimes."

In 2022, they are emphasizing the need to reach all victims with the theme "Rights, Access, Equity for All." "This year's theme underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing victims rights, expanding access to services and to ensure equity and inclusion for all," Komarek said.

In 2021, the Barton County Attorney's Office prosecuted 465 criminal cases, around the 1,000 traffic cases and 50 juvenile offender cases. This included 262 new crime victims.

Also lasts year, the victim advocate made 3,097 contacts with crime victims in the county, she said. Made in person, by phone or by mail, these included crisis counseling, information on cases, advocacy, assistance and, compensation claims.

"It's a truly collaborative effort among agencies within Barton County to make sure but it's a crime victim in Barton county received the necessary services they need to recover from the trauma of being a crime victim."

"I applaud Camila and everyone involved with this," said District 1 Commissioner Kirby Krier. With so much attention put on the offenders, it is important that the victims don't get overlooked.

"When you are the victim of a crime, the pain doesn't end with the offender is in jail," said District 1 Commissioner Jennifer Schartz. Often, there are mental health scars that linger.

Komarek stressed that there is no expiration on their services. "As long as they need help, they can call anytime."

The proclamation

"The term 'victim' is more than just a label and has legal standing and protections that go along with it," the proclamation reads. "Crime victims' rights acts passed in Kansas and at the federal level guarantee victims the right to meaningfully participate in the criminal justice process. Victim service providers, advocates, law enforcement officers, attorneys, and other allied professionals help survivors find their justice by enforcing these rights,"

These providers and professionals can reach more victims through innovative, trauma-informed programs, such as telehealth services and multidisciplinary teams. They can increase access to victim services and compensation in areas that have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by inequality by implementing culturally responsive services.

"Equity and inclusion are fundamental prerequisites to survivor care and survivor-led services that provide victims with opportunities to share their experiences are essential blueprints for support," it continues. "National Crime Victims' Rights Week provides an opportunity to recommit to ensuring that accessible, appropriate and trauma-informed services are offered to all victims of crime."

The Barton County Attorney's Office is "hereby dedicated to supporting victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime, building trust among clients, collaborating with other service providers and engaging the community in response efforts," the proclamation reads. "Barton County reaffirms its commitment to respect and enforce victims' rights and address their needs during Crime Victims' Rights Week and throughout the year. The Commission expresses admiration for those victims and crime survivors who have turned personal tragedy into a motivating force to improve the response to victims of crime and build a more just community."