Crime victims' rights march to be held Thursday

Apr. 25—The Kern County District Attorney's Office is hosting its annual victims' rights march Thursday as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

There will be a ceremony at 3 p.m. in the courtyard west of the Kern County Administrative building at 1115 Truxtun Ave. and then a march around downtown Bakersfield will follow.

This year, the office will be focused on parents impacted by child homicides. All members of the public are invited to attend.

"National Crime Victims' Rights Week offers a reminder that those who have lost their lives to crime are not forgotten, and that justice is always within reach," District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. "We celebrate it by taking a stand against crime, honoring crime victims and survivors, and paying tribute to those who have lost their lives to crime. The Victims' Rights March encourages solidarity in the pursuit of justice and is a tradition that reflects Kern County's dedication to victims of crime."