Crime of the Week: $10,000 reward offered in cold case murder

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is asking for your help finding the killer in a cold case homicide from 2018, according to a media release.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers

Shannon Smith, 29, was killed Jan. 1, 2018, at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Ridgeway Drive in the first murder of the year, according to a media release.

Police responded to the apartments for a shots fired call around 8:45 p.m. New Year's Day, according to a previous Times Record News report.

When they arrived, they found Smith lying on the ground, unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the TRN report.

Smith was transported by ambulance to United Regional Health Care System, according to the TRN story.

Smith died from his wounds at United Regional, according to the TRN report.

Police have very little information about this case and could use your help.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $10,000 if a tip leads to an arrest and the board approves the reward.

If you have any information on this felony crime or any other, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 24 hours a day.

The number for long-distance callers is 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name when giving a tip, according to wfcrime.com.

You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls' website.

In addition, residents can download the P3 Intel app to their Apple and Android phones to provide tips to the authorities on fugitives and crimes.

