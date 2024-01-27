Crime of Week: 2 men rob convenience store in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso need your help in finding two men who held up an East El Paso convenience store back in December.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week.”

At about 4 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, two men walked into the Circle K at 3291 N. Zaragoza.

Suspect 1 Pic 1

Suspect 1 Pic 2

Suspect 2 Pic 1

Suspect 2 Pic 2

Suspect vehicle

The suspects walked around the store and then selected some items, including alcoholic beverages.

When the store employee refused to sell them alcohol, they walked out of the store. Moments later, one of them walked back into the store, threatened that he had a gun and took five mini-bottles of Fireball malt liquor and walked out.

The suspects then fled in a dark-colored four-door Chevrolet.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these robbers should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

