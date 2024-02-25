Crime of Week: 2 men stabbed in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is believed to be responsible for stabbing two men in Central El Paso earlier this month.

This is this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

At about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, two men were stabbed along the 900 block of North Florence. Both victims were taken to the hospital and survived the attack, police said.

Detectives found security video that recorded a man who is believed to have been involved in the stabbing. The man is described as white or Hispanic, in his mid-30s to early 40s, has short hair and a beard. He wore a tan baseball cap, a gray T-shirt with the Adidas logo on the front, a dark jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes. Investigators are certain that someone knows the identity of this man.

Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

