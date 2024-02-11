Crime of the Week: Car stolen at El Paso’s Lower Valley gas station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying those involved in an auto theft that occurred early Wednesday morning, Jan. 3 at a gas station in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Auto theft suspect. Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Auto theft suspect

Auto theft suspect

Suspect’s vehicle, Chevrolet Equinox

Car stolen, 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

At 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, the victim left their car running as they went to pay for the fuel at the Speedway located at 7694 Alameda Ave., according to a press release sent by Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Crime Stoppers says that as the victim was inside the store, a white Chevrolet Equinox stopped next to the victim’s car, a red 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, and a man jumped out and went into the victim’s car. He stole the victim’s car and both vehicles drove away.

Security cameras captured images of the suspect’s vehicle and one of the suspects.

The suspect who was captured on video is a Hispanic male with a thin build. He wore a black baseball cap, black jacket, dark pants, and black and white athletic shoes, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.