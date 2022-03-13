Crime of the Week: Cigars, cash stolen in armed robbery of Circle K store in East El Paso

El Paso police detectives are trying identify a man who stole cash and cigars at gunpoint at a convenience store in the East Side.

The armed robbery occurred in the morning of Feb. 21 at the Circle K store at 2101 Wedgewood Drive by Montwood Drive in the Eastwood area, Crime Stoppers of El Paso said.

The unidentified man walked into the store, threatened the clerk with a handgun and demanded money and boxes of cigars. The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and three boxes of White Owl brand cigars, police said.

A security camera image shows a man suspected in an armed robbery on Feb. 21 at a Circle K store at 2101 Wedgewood Drive in East El Paso.

The robber was last seen heading north on Wedgewood toward the Eastridge Park Apartments

The man was 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build and medium or tan skin complexion and "thin eyes" and was wearing a black face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, Crime Stoppers stated.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the robbery suspect should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS) or leave a tip online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

