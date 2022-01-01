Crime of the week: El Paso police seek help with unsolved 2003 Christmas Eve murder

The case of a man murdered inside his business on Christmas Eve eighteen years ago remains open, and the El Paso Police Department is asking for help to find those responsible for the murder through the “Crime of The Week.”

On Dec. 24, 2003, Fernando Martinez, 44, was at his Northeast El Paso business, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, at 4496 Titanic Ave.

Investigators learned that around noon, Martinez had visitors at his business. By the early afternoon, Martinez was found murdered.

The investigation revealed that the murderer had shot Martinez in the upper torso. Martinez was initially from Artesia, New Mexico, and had a 4-year-old child when the murder occurred.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

