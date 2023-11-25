Crime of Week: Knife-wielding man steals keys from park employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding the man who robbed a park employee of her keys and threatened a man who attempted to help her with a knife.

This is the “Crime of the Week” for Nov. 25.

At about 2:40 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 13, a man approached a park employee who was exiting her vehicle at the Chalio Acosta Sports Complex, 4321 Delta Dr.

The man asked the park employee for a ride, and she said she couldn’t do that.

The man then grabbed the keys from the woman’s hand and ran off. Another man attempted to run after the suspect and the suspect threatened him with a knife.

According to witnesses, the man ran through the Sherman Apartments at 4528 Blanco. He is described as Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5-feet-9 in height, with an average build and facial hair described as patchy. He has a tattoo near one of his eyes and a tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with any information on this knife-wielding man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso

immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

