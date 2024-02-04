Crime of the Week: Man burglarizes fast-food restaurant in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man who burglarized a fast-food restaurant on New Year’s Eve in East El Paso.

Photo courtesy of crime Stoppers of El Paso

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week,” as publicized by Crime Stoppers.

At 4:41 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, a man forced open a side door to the Sonic restaurant located at 14510 Pebble Hills and once inside, he “ransacked” the business office, according to a press release sent by Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

The suspect stole several deposit bags that were empty and several inactivated gift cards. He also caused several hundred dollars in damage to the door, according to the press release.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect then fled in a light-colored SUV possibly a GMC Terrain.

He was wearing a white face mask, a light-colored hat with a logo on the front, a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

