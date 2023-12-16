Crime of Week: Man killed in hit-and-run in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run that killed an elderly man in Downtown El Paso back in October.

This is Crime Stoppers’ featured “Crime of the Week.”

Here is an image of the vehicle suspected to have been responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old Luis Valles back in October. Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

At about 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 80-year-old, Luis Valles was found lying near the intersection of Kansas and 3rd.

Officers working in the Downtown area were told about Valles by a passerby. The officers immediately responded and began to provide medical care to Valles.

Fire medical crews transported Valles to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Special Traffic Investigations officers found an image of the vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run. The vehicle is a black 2014 or 2015 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab truck. Investigators know that someone has information as to who was involved in the crash that killed Valles.

Anyone with any information on this fatal crash should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

