Crime of the Week: Man wields knife in robbery of radio-controlled truck at El Paso shop

El Paso police detectives are trying to identify a man accused of using a knife to steal a remote-controlled toy truck from a hobby store earlier this month.

The theft-turned-armed robbery is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

The robbery occurred at 4:25 p.m. Feb. 8 at Hal's Hobby Warehouse, 1440 Bessemer Drive near Lee Trevino Drive and Pellicano Drive in the East Side.

The unidentified man wearing a brown balaclava, or ski mask, exited the store with an orange and black Traxxas Slash XL-5 4x4 radio-controlled truck, Crime Stoppers said. Similar toy trucks can sell from $200 to $500 online.

A security camera filmed an unidentified man who stole a radio-controlled truck in a Feb. 8 robbery at Hal's Hobby Warehouse in El Paso.

When two store employees confronted the man outside, he pulled out a knife and lunged at them, police said. The man then waved at an accomplice waiting in a car that then picked him up. There were no injuries reported.

The car was last seen heading south on Common Drive toward Pellicano, police said. The car was a blue Nissan Altima or Sentra with green license plates, possibly from New Mexico.

A closer view of a tattoo on a man suspected in an armed robbery of a radio-controlled truck on Feb. 8 at Hal's Hobby Warehouse in East El Paso.

The robber is a white man with brown eyes, about 6-feet tall with a thin build and has a tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants

Anyone with information on the robbery may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

Robbery suspects fled in this blue car after stealing a radio-controlled truck on Feb. 8 from Hal's Hobby Warehouse in East El Paso.

