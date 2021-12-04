Crime of the week: Police seek shooter that fired gun at Uber Eats delivery driver

The El Paso Police Department is seeking a suspect that fired a gun at an Uber Eats delivery driver. The unsolved shooting is the Crime of the week.

At 10:58 p.m. on Nov. 11, a driver for Uber Eats made a delivery at the 7100 block of Alameda Avenue at a mobile home park. After the delivery, the driver was getting directions for his next stop when an armed man with a handgun approached his vehicle. The man opened the victim's passenger-side door and fired the weapon in the victim's direction. The victim was not hit, and the suspect quickly ran from the scene.

Security video captured the possible suspect walking towards the victim's car. The suspect has a limp while walking.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

