Crime of the week: Police seek suspect involved in road rage murder

A man was killed in a road rage incident in East El Paso more than nine months ago, and the El Paso Police Department is asking for help finding the person involved through the Crime of The Week.

On Feb. 18, the victim, Jose Guzman, 39, was driving with his wife and daughter in a 2013 Ford Focus on Joe Battle. A road rage incident between the victim and the unknown suspect occurred, according to police.

The victim exited Joe Battle Boulevard and pulled into a parking lot at 1201 Bob Hope Drive. The suspect followed and pulled into the parking lot. The victim then began to walk toward the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect accelerated towards the victim, struck him, and fled the scene, according to witnesses. Guzman died from his injuries. The suspect's vehicle is a 4-door red or burgundy car, and it'll have damage to the front-right side.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

