Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve four arson cases, according to a media release on Monday.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers

All four cases were at Wichita Falls apartment complexes, according to the media release.

The suspicious fires were at Waterford Glen Apartment Homes in November 2020, August 2021 and October 2021 in the 4200 blocks of Cedar Elm Lane, according to the media release.

The fourth case was in November 2021 at Arbor Creek Apartments in the 4900 block of Weeks Park Lane, according to the media release.

Police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help.

More: Plane crash reported in field near Iowa Park Road

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 if a tip leads to an arrest and the board approves the reward, according to a media release.

If you have any information on this felony crime or any other, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, 24 hours a day.

The number for long-distance callers is 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name when giving a tip, according to wfcrime.com.

You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls' website.

In addition, residents can download the P3 Intel app to their Apple and Android phones to provide tips to the authorities on fugitives and crimes.

More: Why were Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde's accusers arrested? Here's what we know

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Crime of the Week: Reward offered for info on arson cases