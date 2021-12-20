Crime of the Week: Reward offered for info on robbery

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve a robbery, according to a media release.

The robbery happened at about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 3700 block of Call Field Road, according to a media release.

The victims told police they were robbed by three unknown Hispanic males driving a black Chevy Impala, according to a media release.

The victims told police the robbers were in their late twenties to early thirties, according to the media release.

Police have very little information about this robbery and could use your help.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 if a tip leads to an arrest and the board approves the reward, according to a media release.

If you have any information on this felony crime or any other, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, 24 hours a day.

The number for long-distance callers is 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name when giving a tip, according to wfcrime.com.

You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls' website.

In addition, residents can download the P3 Intel app to their Apple and Android phones to provide tips to the authorities on fugitives and crimes.

