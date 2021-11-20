Crime of the week: Search continues for driver that killed a 12-year-old girl in 2018

In 2018, a 12-year old child was killed by a hit-and-run driver. The El Paso Police Department needs the public's help finding the driver through the "Crime of The Week."

Between the late night of Feb. 4, 2018, and the early morning of Feb. 5, 2018, 12-year-old Kianna Johnson, who had Autism, walked out of her home.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., the 12-year old child was in the area of the Walmart at the 5600 block of Dyer Street. Investigators believe that Kianna Johnson attempted to cross Dyer Street from the east curb to the west curb, and a vehicle traveling northbound on Dyer struck her as she crossed.

The driver fled, and Kianna Johnson died at the scene.

A vehicle captured on surveillance video is believed to be the vehicle involved. This vehicle is described as a dark-colored cargo van.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

