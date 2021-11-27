Crime of the week: Search continues for suspect involved in hit-and-run fatality

A man was killed in May after being hit by a car on a Northeast El Paso highway, and police are still searching for the suspect involved.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver through their crime of the week.

At 2:34 a.m., on May 24, Sergio Alberto Banda, 23, was walking on one of the southbound lanes of US 54 on the third lane of traffic. A car traveling on that lane struck Banda and fled the scene.

Investigators found evidence indicating the vehicle involved is a 2011 to 2019 Grey Nissan Versa. The front left side of the car will have damage, including a missing driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

