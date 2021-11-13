A vehicle is broken into at a Mission Valley business after the victim used an ATM in East El Paso. The El Paso Police Department asks for help to find the suspects involved in this vehicle burglary through the Crime of the Week.

Just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2021, the victim used an ATM at the 1300 block of George Dieter Drive at the Wells Fargo Bank.

The victim then went to a business at the 6900 block of Gateway East Blvd. The surveillance video captured the suspect vehicle following the victim in the parking lot.

Just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2021, the victim used an ATM at the 1300 block of George Dieter Drive at the Wells Fargo Bank.

The suspect waits for the victim to go into the business and then parks next to the victim’s car. The unidentified suspect broke a window to the victim’s car and ransacked the vehicle.

More: 2 men killed, girl wounded in Lower Valley park shooting

The suspect was driving a white SUV with what appears to be a sunroof. Investigators believe the suspect in the case may have followed the victim from the ATM.

When using an ATM, be aware of your surroundings and immediately report anything that appears out of the ordinary. In addition, please do not leave money or items of value inside of your car.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Crime of the week: Vehicle broken into after using ATM in East El Paso