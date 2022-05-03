Crime of the Week: Where is Keith Mann? $25,000 reward offered

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls needs your help to solve the missing person case of Keith Mann Jr., who was last seen the night of May 10, 1997, according to a media release.

He was 20 when he disappeared after some friends dropped him off about 11:45 p.m. that night at his home at Fountain Gate Apartments. He would be in his 40s now.

He was going to meet someone that night 23 years ago but didn't say who.

Mann's vehicle was later found in a parking lot off McNeil Street in Wichita Falls. Police suspect foul play. Before his disappearance, he was driving a 1996 red Ford Mustang.

​Mann was engaged to be married and was working as a salesman for Ron Roberts Ford in Wichita Falls.

His family reported him missing May 12, 1997, after the demo car he was driving turned up abandoned in a parking lot near his parents' home.

One of Keith Mann's sisters, Brittany, created The Missing Mann Project as her senior design project in 2012 for the International Academy of Design and Technology. The Missing Man Project is also on Facebook.

Police have very little information on this crime and could use your help.

Information leading to Mann's location and positive DNA results for him could earn a reward up to a $25,000 if the Crime Stoppers Board approves.

If you have any information on this felony crime or any other, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, 24 hours a day.

The number for long distance callers is (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name when giving a tip, according to the media release posted on www.wfcrime.com.

Residents can also download the P3 Intel app to their Apple and Android phones to provide tips to the authorities on fugitives and crimes.

