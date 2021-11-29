Crime of the Week: World War II gun stolen, reward offered

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve a home burglary, according to a media release.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers

The crime happened about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30, in the 4100 block of Thomas, according to the release.

The burglary victim told police three unknown black men broke into the residence and took several items, according to the release.

The items stolen include a World War II Luger pistol, a three-diamond emerald ring and collector coins, according to the release.

Police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 if a tip leads to an arrest and the board approves the reward, according to a media release.

If you have any information on this felony crime or any other, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, 24 hours a day.

The number for long-distance callers is 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name when giving a tip, according to wfcrime.com.

You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls' website.

In addition, residents can download the P3 Intel app to their Apple and Android phones to provide tips to the authorities on fugitives and crimes.

