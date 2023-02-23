Crime went down in Durham last year. Explore the numbers

Durham’s police chief started her presentation of last year’s crime statistics with a recognition of a new loss: that of a 17-year-old child, shot and killed a quarter-mile from school.

“I do want to acknowledge the loss of the student at Hillside High School and the trauma that our Hillside students are still coping with, or trying to cope with,” Patrice Andrews said at City Hall on Thursday.

The student’s death has loomed large in Durham since the Feb. 9 shooting, with city and school leaders uniting to call for an end to gun violence.

Shooting numbers are up so far this year, with police reporting seven fatal shootings in Durham as of Feb. 23.

But Andrews had good news to deliver Thursday as well.

Durham Police Department statistics show reported crime went down in 2022, and shooting statistics continued a multi-year decline from the records set in 2020.

“Obviously, you all know that I find it very hard to celebrate or be happy about reductions when we still have so much violence in our community,” Andrews said.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews talks with reporters after a shooting wounded three people at Durham’s Streets of Southpoint mall, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Violent crime rates in Durham

Violent crime dropped 10% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to police:

45 homicides (down 8%)

135 rapes (up 11%)

574 robberies (up 8%)

1,171 aggravated assaults (down 18%)

“What you’re seeing is the result of a total community effort,” Andrews said, highlighting the work of the HEART program, teams of unarmed professionals that respond to some 911 calls alongside or instead of police.

Andrews said among the reported rapes, there were very few incidents involving strangers.

“We have been trending upward for all of our reportable rape offenses and sexual assaults,” she said.

Hispanic people are disproportionately represented among robbery victims, though Andrews said those numbers are improving.

“Firearms were used in 60% of the robberies,” Andrews said, with 19 resulting gunshot wounds.

Clearance rates and response times

Clearance rates dropped in 2022, to 31% for violent crime and 12% for property crimes.

Story continues

Police cleared 62% of homicide cases.

Call response times lagged 45 seconds behind the 5:48 target for priority calls, according to the report,

“We can attribute that to staffing. We can attribute that to an increase in population, a growing community,” Andrews said.

The department is down 119 sworn officers, about 78% staffed.

Durham property crime statistics

Property crime ticked down 4% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

803 motor vehicle thefts (up 17%)

1,263 burglaries (down 13%)

7,049 larcenies (down 4%)

Larcenies primarily targeted people’s cars, with 52% of stolen firearms being taken from motor vehicles.

“And in 59% of those cases, the vehicle wasn’t locked,” Andrews said. “So we continue ad nauseam to tell people and communicate that you’ve got to be a responsible gun owner and secure, secure, secure, and not leave your firearm in your car.”

Most burglaries were of homes, then convenience stores and restaurants.

Power tools and building materials are the most frequently stolen item.

Police recover 81% of the cars that are stolen, Andrews said.