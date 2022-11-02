Crime went up in October compared to same month last year: latest NYPD stats

Crime citywide was up in October compared to the same month last year — continuing an alarming trend the Big Apple has been facing all year — according to the latest NYPD stats.

The 5.9% increase came in every major crime category except murder and felony assault, showed the stats obtained by the Daily News ahead of their official Thursday release.

The NYPD classifies murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto as the seven most egregious crimes.

Cops saw increased complaints in five of those categories, particularly car thefts, which spiked 19.3%.

There were 1,244 car theft reports in October, compared to 1,043 in October 2021.

Crime also rose in the country’s largest transit system, which serves 3.5 million daily riders.

The dramatic 28% uptick represented 210 victims in the transit system last month. In October 2021, 164 people reported transit crimes to cops.

So far this year, subterranean crime has jumped 41%, a staggering figure that has prompted Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams to implement the new “Cops, Cameras and Care” plan to crack down on subway crime, including increasing robberies and terrifying random assaults.

Overall, hate crimes were up 7% in October compared to the same time last year, the data shows.

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, five Hispanic people were the victim of a hate crime — a 150% uptick compared to the same time last year, when two Hispanic people were victimized.

Crimes against Jewish people were also up, with 20 victims last month compared to 18 in 2021, an 11% increase.

Despite the troubling increases, murders and felony assaults were down last month, the data shows.

Twenty-nine people were the victim of a homicide across the city in October, a 32.6% decline from the same month last year, when 43 people were murdered, the data shows.

There were 2,088 reports of felony assault last month, compared to 2,227 such victims in October 2021. That marked a 6.2% downtick.

Story continues

Police have removed more than 6,100 illegal firearms from the streets, a feat which could help explain the 208 fewer gunshot victims citywide so far this year.

Overall, gun arrests rose by 4.3% through October. The figure is a 27-year high, police said.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell praised her officers’ hard work, but insisted the department needs the help of courts and prosecutors to hold “career criminals and recidivists full accountable for their crimes.”

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is out job and our steady focus — and we will never waver in the public safety commitment we are privileged to make to every person in this city,” she said in a statement.