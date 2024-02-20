Crime Wreaks Havoc Over The Weekend
Director Dave Meyers talks about Ben Affleck's influence in the making of Jennifer Lopez's "vulnerable" new film.
Disney+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated series X-Men '97, and it feels like a blast from the past for fans of the animated series that aired in the 90s.
The singer-actress has a new album, musical movie and documentary all out this month. "I wanted to do something that had never been done before," she says.
The game show host always encouraged his audience to “take the physical challenge.” He's taking an emotional one with "The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers."
Jennifer Lopez talks Ben Affleck and how decade-spanning love story inspired new film.
The Warriors reportedly approached the Lakers about the possibility of trading for James at the deadline — and it makes sense.
Wayans Jr., who stars opposite Gina Rodriguez in "Players," tells Yahoo Entertainment what rom-coms get wrong, and what they get right.
What to know about the TikTok trend and the controversy around it.
Since the stepfather-daughter duo spoke out against the skincare brand, Cetaphil has reached out and "made things right."
"This will be the last moment you ever think of soda as being a dirty word," the beverage brand's new ad claims. Here's what experts say.
From Netflix's new rom-com 'Players' to the movie that brought Glen Powell into our hearts.
From celebrating with Travis Kelce on the field to hitting the after-party, the "Bad Blood" singer had a starry night at the big game and beyond.
Our top-rated picks from K18, Marc Anthony, Pureology and more detangle and fight frizz, while leaving hair soft and smooth.
Raiola, a longtime Georgia commit, flipped from the Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers before the early signing period.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill spends the day before the NBA trade deadline digging into stories that we haven’t talked about enough, including fatal flaws for the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
Vaccaro could go on and on about how sports betting in Las Vegas became mainstream — and the key role he played in making that happen.
Women reigned supreme at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.
It’s been 20 years since Mark Zuckerberg first brought thefacebook.com online from his dorm room, but Facebook occupies an increasingly awkward space in Meta’s “family” of apps.