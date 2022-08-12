Crimea explosions: Forbes calculates cost of destroyed Russian aircraft

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 08:27

The aircraft destroyed in the explosions at the Saky airfield near Novofedorivka, in Russian-occupied Crimea, has cost Russia over $300 million.

Source: Forbes Ukraine

Details: Forbes Ukraine reports that prior to explosions, the total cost of the aircraft stationed at the Saky airfield amounted to approximately $650-800 million.

Forbes estimates that the costs of each of the Russian military aircraft might be as follows: Su-30SM – $50 million; Su-24MR – $6 million; Il-76 – $86 million. Forbes adds that there might be circumstances that might significantly affect those numbers.

Given that a total of nine aircraft were destroyed at the Saky airfield, and assuming that all of the destroyed aircraft were the cheaper Su-24MR jets, Russia’s total losses would amount to $55 million. If, however, the destroyed jets were all Su-30SM, its losses could reach $450 million.

Background:

On the afternoon of 9 August, explosions rocked the Saky military airbase in Novofedorivka, in Russian-occupied Crimea. Crimean residents shared videos which showed at least two fires on social media and reported hearing between seven and 12 explosions.

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the explosions were caused by detonation of ammunition. Later on, a source in the Russian Ministry of Defence told TASS that explosions occurred due to a "fire safety violation" at the airfield.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said it was unable to determine what caused the fire at the Saky airfield.

The New York Times quoted a "senior Ukrainian military official" as saying that Ukrainian forces were behind the blast at the air base.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Senior Adviser to Ukrainian President, said that Kyiv was not involved in the explosions at the airfield in Novofedorivka in Russian-occupied Crimea.

