Crimea explosions: Forbes calculates cost of destroyed Russian aircraft

Ukrainska Pravda
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 08:27

The aircraft destroyed in the explosions at the Saky airfield near Novofedorivka, in Russian-occupied Crimea, has cost Russia over $300 million.

Source: Forbes Ukraine

Details: Forbes Ukraine reports that prior to explosions, the total cost of the aircraft stationed at the Saky airfield amounted to approximately $650-800 million.

Forbes estimates that the costs of each of the Russian military aircraft might be as follows: Su-30SM – $50 million; Su-24MR – $6 million; Il-76 – $86 million. Forbes adds that there might be circumstances that might significantly affect those numbers.

Given that a total of nine aircraft were destroyed at the Saky airfield, and assuming that all of the destroyed aircraft were the cheaper Su-24MR jets, Russia’s total losses would amount to $55 million. If, however, the destroyed jets were all Su-30SM, its losses could reach $450 million.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 9 August, explosions rocked the Saky military airbase in Novofedorivka, in Russian-occupied Crimea. Crimean residents shared videos which showed at least two fires on social media and reported hearing between seven and 12 explosions.

  • The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the explosions were caused by detonation of ammunition. Later on, a source in the Russian Ministry of Defence told TASS that explosions occurred due to a "fire safety violation" at the airfield.

  • The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said it was unable to determine what caused the fire at the Saky airfield.

  • The New York Times quoted a "senior Ukrainian military official" as saying that Ukrainian forces were behind the blast at the air base.

  • Mykhailo Podoliak, Senior Adviser to Ukrainian President, said that Kyiv was not involved in the explosions at the airfield in Novofedorivka in Russian-occupied Crimea.

