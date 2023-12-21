Crimea’s liberation possible already in 2024, says Umerov

The liberation of Crimea, currently occupied by Russia, is a strategic goal for Ukraine, and there's hope it could happen as early as next year, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in an interview with German journalists, Bild reported on Dec. 21.

Umerov said he remains confident that the peninsula can be liberated in 2024, stating, "I am one hundred percent sure."

Read also: SBU chief Maliuk unveils plans for bold 2024 operations against Russian invaders

Russia is on the "dark side" and the Putin regime is condemned by the entire civilized world, Umerov said.

“There is no question at all that we (Ukraine) will win," he said.

Thanks to successful attacks on Russia and operations in the Black Sea, Ukraine managed to push back the invaders in Crimea. Ukraine is preparing "developments" for 2024 that will contribute to liberating the peninsula from the Russians, Umerov said earlier.

Ukrainian fighters have successfully penetrated two of the three Russian defensive lines, Umerov said, emphasizing that Ukraine has a plan in place for 2024.

Read also: Can military-eligible men be returned to Ukraine, how will EU react?

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine