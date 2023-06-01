Crimean bridge is falling down – cracks appear on its pillars, photos

Photo with cracks on the pillars of the Crimean Bridge

"The Kerch Bridge pillars are fatigued. Be seeing ya," the ironic caption reads. The caption does not state when the cracks appeared.

A fire broke out on the Crimean bridge on Oct. 8, 2022. Russia uses the bridge to reinforce its troops on the occupied peninsula.

Crimeanwind/Telegram

At first, Moscow claimed that a "fuel tanker" was on fire, before admitting that a truck had "blown up" on the bridge. There were also reports of a "drone attack."

Russia eventually called the explosion a "terrorist attack" and blamed "Ukrainian special services” for its organization. Soon after, it commenced an attack on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, attempting to destroy Ukraine’s power infrastructure.

The campaign of missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure lasted for months, but petered off in the first few months of 2023, having failed due to Ukraine’s increasingly more effective air defenses.

Reacting to the news of the explosion on the Crimean bridge, Presidential Office advisor Mykhailo Podolyak suggested Russia itself could have been behind the explosion as part of a feud between Russian security agencies.

NV’s sources said that the explosion on the Crimean bridge was a special operation of the SBU. The SBU refused to comment on this information.

"We do not comment on this. We will comment on the role of the SBU or any other state agency of Ukraine in the 'pops' (explosions of Russian equipment — ed.) after our final victory."

