Crimean occupying authorities report explosions in Sevastopol, claiming air defences were activated

IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 13:06

Mikhail Razvozhayev, appointed by Russian occupiers as the "governor of Sevastopol", claimed that on the afternoon of 30 August, the city’s air defence systems went online and allegedly shot down a drone.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote from Razvozhayev: "This afternoon in Sevastopol, the air defence system operated again. According to early reports, a UAV was shot down in the Verkhnosadove area."

Details: The Russian protégé assures that the situation in the city is "completely under control".

Background:

