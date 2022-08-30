Crimean occupying authorities report explosions in Sevastopol, claiming air defences were activated
IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 13:06
Mikhail Razvozhayev, appointed by Russian occupiers as the "governor of Sevastopol", claimed that on the afternoon of 30 August, the city’s air defence systems went online and allegedly shot down a drone.
Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram
Quote from Razvozhayev: "This afternoon in Sevastopol, the air defence system operated again. According to early reports, a UAV was shot down in the Verkhnosadove area."
Details: The Russian protégé assures that the situation in the city is "completely under control".
Background:
On 31 July, the "governor" of occupied Sevastopol, appointed by Russia, reported that a drone attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea fleet, and the city authorities cancelled festive events timed to the Day of the Russian Navy.
On the morning of 20 August, an explosion rang out in Sevastopol; the occupying authorities reported that a drone was shot down over the roof of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
Recently, explosions in the Russian-occupied Crimea have become more frequent. The blasts were heard near Dzhankoy, in Simferopol, Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai, near Alupka and in Yevpatoria.
After that Business Insider publication, citing a secret NATO report, reported that Russia had decided to withdraw ten of its fighter jets from occupied Crimea after the explosions there. The Ukrainian Forces are considered to be behind the attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that Russia is withdrawing military equipment from Crimea after the strikes performed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as strengthening air defences in the occupied peninsula.
