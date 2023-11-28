Crimean settlements to get their historic names back

Place names in the Russian-occupied Crimea will be restored to their historical ones in the Crimean Tatar language, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said on Nov. 28.

This decision was discussed at a meeting of the National Commission on the Crimean Tatar Language. It was commissioned by the government and is being prepared as part of the implementation of the law on the prohibition of Russian imperial policy and decolonization.

The renaming initiative involves toponyms of Turkic or historical Crimean Tatar provenance. Authorities are working to establish frameworks allowing these authentic place names, once suppressed, to resume their rightful positions in Latin script across media and academic publications.

This also applies to road signs and mapping. To this end, the authorities will communicate with mapping service operators and services that maintain such signs.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, together with the Ministry of Reintegration, the Permanent Representative of the President in Crimea Tamila Tasheva, the Mejlis, and the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, will be responsible for the adoption of the initiative.

After the deportation of the Crimean Tatars in May 1944, the Soviet authorities changed the place names of Crimea. According to historians, before that, more than 90% of the names on the peninsula were of Crimean Tatar origin. In total, about 1,300 settlements were renamed.

