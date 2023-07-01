Crimean Tatar woman to be held in pre-trial detention centre until October. Russia still hides case details

Russians have extended the stay of Crimean Tatar Leniie Umerova in the pre-trial detention centre until October.

Source: Azeez Umerov, her brother, on Facebook

Quote: "Yesterday, on 30 June 2023, Leniie's term of detention in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre was extended for three months (until 4 October 2023).

Only the lawyer, who is prohibited from disclosing any information about the criminal case, was admitted to the court session. We do not understand even now what exactly she is suspected of.

I want to remind everyone that they continue to keep her in the cell alone, and the letters she writes undergo a three-week check."

Details: The brother attached a propagandist video in which they say that Leniie was detained for alleged espionage and faces up to 20 years in prison. They did not report any evidence of Umerova's crimes.

Background:

Leniie Umerova, a 25-year-old Crimean Tatar, tried to get from Kyiv to occupied Crimea on 4 December 2022, to visit her sick father.

Russian security forces detained Leniie after she crossed the Georgian-Russian border, allegedly for violating the rules of the restricted zone.

