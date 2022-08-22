Crimean tourists leak position of Russian air defense system near Yevpatoria

Online sleuth tracks down location of Russian air defense system from tourist snaps

The photos featuring Russian weapons were taken in the area of Lake Terekly (Solone) near the village of Molochne. The operation of Russian air defense in this area was reported on Aug. 19-20.

OSINT researcher Benjamin Pittet drew attention to a photo of air defense systems released by a VKontakte user in late July. The photo contained geographic coordinates, which show the photos were taken near Molochne. There are also other photos of the same system on the Internet.

The photos were taken 1.5 kilometers from a field on the spit between Terekly and the Black Sea. It has been confirmed that the equipment seen is an S-400 air defense system.

The Planet.com satellite imagery service also shows traces of the possible location of air the defense system from space, with signs of activity in this area beginning around July 15, after which the number of wheel tracks visible in the field increased.

Meanwhile, explosions have rocked Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea for the last two weeks. Blasts have occurred at several Russian military facilities.

