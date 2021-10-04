Crimes against humanity, war crimes committed in Libya: UN probe

·3 min read

War crimes and crimes against humanity, including the use of child soldiers, have been committed in Libya since 2016, a United Nations investigation revealed on Monday.

The Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya, commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council, said migrants and detainees were particularly exposed to violations.

Landmines have killed or maimed many people; Europe-bound migrants face abuse in detention centres and at the hands of traffickers; detainees languishing in horrific conditions in prison are tortured; while prominent women have been killed or have disappeared, the mission's report said.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity," the mission said in a statement.

The unrest in the north African country has had a dramatic impact on Libyans' economic, social and cultural rights, as borne by attacks on hospitals and schools.

"All parties to the conflicts, including third states, foreign fighters and mercenaries, have violated international humanitarian law, in particular the principles of proportionality and distinction, and some have also committed war crimes," said Mohamed Auajjar, who chaired the three-person mission.

The mission said it had identified individuals and groups -- both Libyan and foreign -- who may bear responsibility for the violations, abuses and crimes.

The list will remain confidential until it can be shared with appropriate accountability mechanisms.

Though the Libyan judicial authorities are investigating most of the cases documented in the report, the process "faces significant challenges", the experts said.

In June 2020, the Human Rights Council -- the UN's top rights body -- adopted a resolution calling for a fact-finding mission to be sent to Libya. The move had Tripoli's support.

The experts, appointed in August last year, were charged with investigating alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law committed in Libya since 2016.

Auajjar was joined by and fellow human rights experts Chaloka Beyani and Tracy Robinson.

They gathered and reviewed hundreds of documents, interviewed more than 150 individuals and conducted investigations in Libya, Tunisia and Italy.

Their report documents the recruitment and direct participation of children in hostilities, plus the enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killings of prominent women.

- Rights situation 'dire' -

Oil-rich Libya has been torn by conflict since the 2011 toppling and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising, with rival administrations vying for power.

"The findings unveil a dire human rights situation," the report said.

The experts said civilians had paid a heavy price for the hostilities, notably due to attacks on schools and hospitals, while anti-personnel mines left by mercenaries in residential areas have killed and maimed civilians.

Meanwhile migrants seeking passage across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe are subjected to a litany of abuses in detention centres and at the hands of traffickers, said Beyani.

Violations are committed "on a widespread scale" by state and non-state actors, "with a high level of organisation and with the encouragement of the state -- all of which is suggestive of crimes against humanity," the Zambian expert said.

Meanwhile in prisons, some detainees are tortured on a daily basis, the report said.

"Arbitrary detention in secret prisons and unbearable conditions of detention are widely used by the state and militias against anyone perceived to be a threat to their interests or views," said Robinson.

"Violence in Libyan prisons is committed on such a scale and with such a level of organisation that it may also potentially amount to crimes against humanity."

The report will be presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday.

The experts want the council to extend their mandate for a further year.

rjm/vog/ach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    New Zealand on Monday abandoned its longstanding strategy of eliminating coronavirus amid a persistent Delta outbreak, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of countries to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. "With this outbreak and Delta, the return to zero is incredibly difficult," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference, in a major policy shift.

  • UN: Over 550 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

    Libya’s coast guard Sunday intercepted two boats carrying more than 550 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s shore, the U.N. refugee agency said. It marked the latest sea interceptions amid a surge of crossings and attempted crossings from the North African nation to European shores in recent months. It took place two days after a massive crackdown on migrants in a western Libyan town that resulted in the roundup of at least 4,000 migrants.

  • States, cities slow to spend federal COVID relief funds

    Hundreds of mayors implored Congress earlier this year to take "immediate action" on a massive COVID-related relief package that included billions of dollars to invest into their communities. However, since receiving the initial funding in the spring, very little has been used, according to an analysis from the Associated Press. The big picture: As of this summer, a majority of the states that benefited from the economic package had spent just 2.5% of their initial allotment while large cities h

  • Cured: What you need to know about salumi (including salami)

    The word “salumi” ( or its singular, “salume”) seems to be popping up more on restaurant menus, Instagram feeds, even at some deli counters. Salumi is the category of high-quality cured meats that includes salami, prosciutto and others, many of them pork-based. The definition of salumi is subjective and evolving, and producers are stretching the old boundaries.

  • Biden administration sets the stage to get more assertive with China on trade

    Biden's top trade official will outline steps to enforce China's Phase 1 trade agreement.

  • As ruling UK Conservatives meet, businesses clamor for help

    British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak promised Monday to deliver an economy based on “good work, better skills and higher wages,” as the governing Conservative Party tried to shrug off the U.K.'s economic turmoil as the growing pains of a thriving, self-reliant post-Brexit economy. Sunak touted the U.K.’s low unemployment rate of under 5% as a sign it is putting pandemic disruptions behind it. For some, Sunak’s optimism in a speech to a conference of the ruling Conservatives in the northern England city of Manchester struck a jarring note.

  • Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

    A coalition of more than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising. More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell's oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban. Activists used floating cubes emblazoned with fossil fuel-linked advertisements to block the entrance, along with the protest ship Beluga II, with the words “Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising” strung between its two masts.

  • Libya's warring sides, including Russian mercenaries, may be guilty of crimes - UN

    All sides in Libya's conflict, including Russian mercenaries, have committed violations that may include war crimes, U.N. human rights investigators said on Monday, adding that they had drawn up a confidential list of suspects. Libya has been in turmoil for a decade, with the last several years seeing war between forces backing rival governments based in the east and west, supported by regional powers, foreign fighters and mercenaries. Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates backed the eastern forces, while Turkey backed the government in the west.

  • Conservatives, Often Wary of Foreign Law, Look Abroad in Abortion Case

    WASHINGTON — Not so long ago, conservatives found it maddening when U.S. judges cited foreign law in their decisions interpreting the Constitution. When the Supreme Court took account of international trends in a 2005 decision eliminating the juvenile death penalty, for instance, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a furious dissent. “The basic premise of the court’s argument — that American law should conform to the laws of the rest of the world — ought to be rejected out of hand,” he wrote. Sign up f

  • Biden's new China trade plan echoes Trump's, but assumes Beijing won't change

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday will seek new talks with China over its failure to keep promises made in a "Phase 1" trade deal struck with former president Donald Trump, but will not pursue "Phase 2" negotiations over Beijing's state subsidies and other structural issues. Senior Biden administration officials said Tai will pursue a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to discuss the trade deal "soon" while starting a "targeted" process to revive exclusions for certain Chinese imports from punitive U.S. tariffs. However, she will not rule out the use of new tariffs to push China to meet the Phase 1 commitments https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-details-factbox/whats-in-the-u-s-china-phase-1-trade-deal-idUSKBN1ZE2IF made under Trump, said the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • National faculty group investigating ‘egregious violations,’ ‘structural racism’ at UNC

    Following the Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure controversy, the American Association of University Professor is examining political pressures in the UNC System, particularly at UNC-Chapel Hill.

  • 'You won't want to take it off': This Amazon sweatshirt has over 97,000 reviews — and starts at just $12

    "I'm stoked about this purchase."

  • David Walliams: 'Harmful' Chinese character removed from children's book

    Children's author David Walliams has been criticised for using "harmful stereotypes" of a Chinese boy.

  • Qantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources

    SYDNEY/BOSTON (Reuters) -Qantas Airways is in talks with several planemakers over plans to renew its main narrowbody and regional airliner fleets and is expected to formalise the negotiations with a tender announcement within days, industry sources said. The Australian carrier is studying the Airbus A220 and Brazilian Embraer's E2 to replace a regional fleet of 20 Boeing 717s and 18 Fokker 100s, they added. Boeing's 737 MAX 7, the smallest member of its best-selling single-aisle family, is also seen as a contender.

  • Conflict of interest: Beshear official shouldn’t sully Ford deal with nearby land ownership.

    Linda Blackford: If you want to know why so many people hate and distrust their government, look no further than the good old Commonwealth of Kentucky.

  • Former Trump aide Omarosa, newly freed from her NDA, suggests Trump won't 'be healthy enough' for a 2024 run

    Omarosa Manigault Newman recently won a legal battle against Donald Trump, who tried to enforce an NDA over a tell-all book she wrote in 2018.

  • Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth

    "You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets

  • Stephanie Grisham was irritated by Hope Hicks and accuses her of taking 'the easy way out' after leaving the Trump White House for Fox: book

    "In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.

  • In Portugal, There Is Virtually No One Left to Vaccinate

    Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with

  • Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta family's secret assets exposed by leak

    Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.