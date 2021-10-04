Crimes against humanity, war crimes committed in Libya: UN probe

The New York Times

NEW YORK — New York’s requirement that virtually everyone who works in the city’s public schools be vaccinated against the coronavirus compelled thousands of Department of Education employees to get at least one dose of a vaccine in the past week, leading to extremely high vaccination rates among educators, according to preliminary data released Friday. At least 98% of principals and 93% of teachers as well as 90% of noneducation staff members had been vaccinated by Friday, city officials said.