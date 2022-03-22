Crimes against people, property increase in 2021 in Galesburg

A Galesburg Police Department utility vehicle passes by the Public Safety Building.

GALESBURG — Arrests and crimes against people in Galesburg increased in 2021, according to the Galesburg Police Department's annual report.

Galesburg Chief of Police Russel Idle said crime has been rising nationwide since mid 2018-2019. The police chief recognized that some areas of crime are down, but the department’s main area of concern, crimes against persons, has seen an increase from 135 cases in 2020 to 208 cases in 2021.

Galesburg police chief Russ Idle

“There is no specific issue in Galesburg that's causing this. It's something that's nationwide,” Idle said. “ It involves COVID, I think it involves national reaction and backlash to law-enforcement, you know there's large societal issues that are causing this.”

The annual crime report did not explicitly distinguish the number of gun crimes that took place in 2021, but Idle said that the area also saw an increase last year.

The police chief said that the city has historically seen 15-20 gun crimes a year. In 2021, the number of gun crimes reached the high 50s.

“It's something we've been working on really diligently,” Idle said. “There's been a lot of arrests made and the state attorney's office is handling the prosecution vigorously, and we're looking to try to separate the people who are committing those crimes from society.”

Galesburg police chief Russ Idle, right, answers a question during a City of Galesburg press conference regarding the formation of a new law enforcement task force to deal with violent crime in Galesburg on Friday, April 23, 2021 at City Hall.

Idle and Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin had previously announced in April of 2021 that the departments were establishing a task force along with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and FBI Springfield division to “apply personnel and resources to identify, arrest, and prosecute individuals involved in drug trafficking and gun-related offenses.”

Idle said the Galesburg Police Department cannot curtail this rise in crime alone. The police chief emphasized that law enforcement’s duties of investigating, arresting and incarcerating individuals plays just one role in the greater picture and the city will need to exercise a holistic approach if it wants to bring crime levels down.

“In order to do anything about this effectively, it's going to have to be a partnership between the government and the people, the citizens of Galesburg,” Idle said. “We cannot do it without their help. So I just want to express that we want to do this in partnership with the community and to do a holistic approach that involves law enforcement and numerous other approaches.”

Outside of crime statistics, the annual report showed that the department saw one officer retire and hired five new officers and four new civilian employees. The department employed 49 police officers in 2021,

208 total crimes against persons

95 cases of aggravated battery. There were 62 cases in 2020

63 cases of aggravated assault. There were 30 cases in 2020

31 cases of criminal sexual assault. There were 27 cases in 2020

15 cases of robbery. There were 14 cases in 2020

4 cases of murder/negligent manslaughter. There were 2 cases in 2020

1,219 total crimes against property

814 cases of theft. There were 763 cases in 2020

302 cases of burglary. There were196 cases in 2020

96 cases of motor vehicle theft. There were 79 cases in 2020

7 cases of arson. There were 3 cases in 2020

2,703 total arrests

72 juvenile arrests. There were 63 juvenile arrests in 2020

2,159 adult arrests. There were 1,956 adult arrests in 2020

48,879 calls for service. There were 44,119 calls for service in 2020

Investigations

Search warrants written/executed: 165

Vehicles impounded: 323

Cases worked/resolved: 231

'Noteworthy cases'

13 pounds of methamphetamine seized alongside multiple arrests following a narcotics investigation run by The Special Operations unit, Knox County Sheriff's Department, Macomb Police Department and FBI Task Force

6 attempted murders resulting in the arrest of 4 individuals

4 homicide cases resulting in the arrests of 5 individuals

58 documented aggravated discharge of firearm calls investigated, resulting in 31 arrests and 25 recovered guns

Galesburg Police officer Jacob Thompson keeps on hold his partner K9 Dax during a demonstration at the 2021 National Night Out event at Standish Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

K-9 Unit

190 pounds of cannabis seized

2 pounds of methamphetamine seized

0.5 pounds seized

300 prescription pills seized

Traffic and other

119 vehicle crashes resulting in injury. There were 106 injury crashes in 2020

2,359 citations issued. There were 1,039 citations issued in 2020

3,723 crime prevention checks. There were 4,047 in 2020

603 burglary/robbery alarms. There were 577 in 2020

43 controlled substance violations. There were 55 in 2020

3 cases of suicide. There were 6 in 2020

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Crimes against people, property increase in 2021 in Galesburg