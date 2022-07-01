Crimes against property rise in Lincoln

The residents of Lincoln are being warned that crime is up in the area.

In a statement from Lincoln City Police Chief Matt Vlahovich said his agency has seen a sharp increase in reported thefts and burglaries.

“These types of offenses are categorized as ‘crimes against property’ and tracked through a system call the National Incident Based Reporting System, which is used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to collect data about criminal jurisdictions that utilize automated reporting systems,” wrote Vlahovich.

According to police a common thread where items are being stolen are garages, sheds, outbuilding and unoccupied residences.

“The majority of the burglaries have been reported on the west side of Lincoln, south of Woodlawn Road and north of 5th Street,” wrote Vlahovich.

During the last year Lincoln Police have arrested eight burglary suspects and 57 theft suspects. The number does not include suspects who have been charged with those crimes while being in custody for a different crime.

On Monday Lincoln Police Department executed a search warrant in regards to an investigation of an individual who was accused of having stolen property in Lincoln.

“A large quantity of stolen property was recovered and the suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $100,000,” wrote Vlahovich.

Lincoln Police is urging residents to lock their doors to their homes and outbuilding as well as their parked cars.

“Invest in strong locks; motion activated lighting and exterior cameras for the outbuildings. Taking photographs of your valuables, such as tools, is also recommended,” continued Vlahovich.

He stated if an individual becomes a victim to make a detailed list of items stolen and also include model and serial numbers to include in the police report.

For those who have information on crimes are asked to contact crimestoppers@lincolnil.gov.

